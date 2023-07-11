Amazon Strikes Deal Ending COBRA Notice Suit

By Emily Brill (July 11, 2023, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Amazon has agreed to settle a lawsuit accusing it of sending out health care notices to departing employees that violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, according to a notice filed in Florida federal court Tuesday, a week before a trial was set to begin in the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS