Investor, Health Care Workers Get Initial OK For ERISA Deal

By Emmy Freedman (July 11, 2023, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge gave an initial nod to a $100,000 deal that would resolve the final disputes in a sprawling benefits class action brought by workers for a health care company who alleged mismanagement of a $227 million purchase by the company's employee stock ownership plan....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS