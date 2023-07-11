Philips Says CPAP MDL Shows No Exposure To Foam Toxins

By Matthew Santoni (July 11, 2023, 4:38 PM EDT) -- In its efforts to cut claims demanding medical monitoring for users of breathing machines recalled over the breakdown of insulating foam, Philips RS North America argued to a federal court Tuesday that the complaint in the multidistrict litigation failed to show that plaintiffs were actually exposed to toxins from the foam or suffered injuries that required special, long-term monitoring....

