Gov't To Probe Union Pacific's Role In Amtrak Service Delays

By Linda Chiem (July 11, 2023, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A federal regulator said Tuesday that it will investigate whether freight rail giant Union Pacific has impeded Amtrak's long-distance passenger service between New Orleans and Los Angeles in violation of federal law, the first such investigation initiated under revised performance standards adopted in 2020....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS