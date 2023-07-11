9th Circ. Won't Redo Hotel Co.'s Water Damage Coverage Loss

By Elizabeth Daley (July 11, 2023, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday rejected a California Red Roof Inn buyer's request to reconsider a recent ruling axing its water damage claim against an insurer, finding no judge on the bench was interested in rehearing the matter....

