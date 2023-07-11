Investors Fight Robinhood's Bid To End Suit Over $2.1B IPO

By Emilie Ruscoe (July 11, 2023, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Investors in trading and investing app Robinhood have doubled down on claims that the company misrepresented key financial metrics affecting its bottom line in the lead-up to its $2.1 billion initial public offering in July 2021, asking a San Francisco federal judge to deny the company's bid to see the suit dismissed....

