Pennsylvania Legislation To Watch In 2023: A Midyear Review

By Matthew Santoni (July 11, 2023, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed new insurance cybersecurity requirements into law as he hit the halfway mark in his first term, while other closely watched proposals — including one for a minimum-wage hike and another for enhanced regulatory oversight in the wake of the Norfolk Southern train derailment — have yet to reach his desk....

