Pryor Cashman Takes Over Fraud Case Of Bannon Ally Kwok

By Andrea Keckley (July 12, 2023, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Exiled Chinese businessman Ho Wan Kwok has replaced the Brown Rudnick LLP attorneys representing him in a criminal case over his alleged role in a multifaceted $1 billion fraud scheme with lawyers from Pryor Cashman LLP, according to a Tuesday letter in federal court in Manhattan....

