Vail Workers' Class Cert. Denied Over 'Excessive Difficulties'

By Abby Wargo (July 12, 2023, 1:57 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge rejected a group of Vail Resorts workers' bid for class certification in their suit accusing the ski resort of failing to reimburse them for business expenses and skimping on overtime pay, ruling the workers' claims spanning nine state laws would create "excessive difficulties."...

