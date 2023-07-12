Insurers Prevail In Faulty Workmanship Coverage Row

By Ganesh Setty (July 12, 2023, 3:19 PM EDT) -- A plastering company's insurers have no duty to defend it in a suit alleging extensive hidden moisture damage behind the exteriors of recently built homes, a Pennsylvania federal court ruled, finding that claims of faulty workmanship do not constitute an occurrence....

