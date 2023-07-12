Rubber Co. Isn't Stuck In 'Blanket' Order, Mich. Justices Say

By Carolyn Muyskens (July 12, 2023, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Supreme Court held Tuesday that a rubber parts manufacturer was free to walk away from a blanket purchase order with a Mitsubishi company after reaching a pricing impasse, defining for the first time a "release-by-release" supply contract that lets either party choose when to tap out....

