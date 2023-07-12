7th Circ. Won't Revive Patient's Google Data Disclosure Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 12, 2023, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has refused to revive an Illinois man's proposed class action alleging patient privacy was violated when the University of Chicago Medical Center gave Google a trove of de-identified electronic health records, saying he failed to plausibly allege any actual or imminent injury....

