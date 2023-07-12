Broker-Dealer Ladenburg Sues Client Over Unpaid M&A Fee

By Renee Hickman (July 12, 2023, 1:49 PM EDT) -- Broker-dealer Ladenburg Thalmann is suing one of its clients, digital media holding company Bright Mountain, in Florida federal court for failing to pay $1.5 million in merger and acquisition fees Ladenburg says it incurred for helping Bright Mountain purchase another company out of bankruptcy this year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS