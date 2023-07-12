Scott + Scott To Rep Investors In Bored Ape NFT Promo Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (July 12, 2023, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP will represent a proposed class of investors in digital assets offered by Yuga Labs Inc., the parent company of a once-buzzy collection of non-fungible tokens known as the Bored Ape Yacht Club, in a suit alleging the company's use of celebrity endorsements for NFTs violated federal securities laws....

