Feds Fight Atty Fee Bid In Construction Co.'s Penalty Dispute

By Anna Scott Farrell (July 12, 2023, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A construction company that successfully fought a $26,000 tax penalty shouldn't be allowed to collect more than $200,500 from the IRS for attorney fees because the company hasn't shown that it incurred legal fees, the government argued in Michigan federal court Wednesday....

