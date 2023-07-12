Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Blinken, Austin Must Produce Docs In Afghan 'Baby Doe' Case

By Micah Danney (July 12, 2023, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge denied a motion Wednesday from the U.S. secretaries of state and defense to block discovery requests by the relative of a family accused of kidnapping an Afghan child, saying the officials agreed to be parties to the suit and so can't "pick and choose" what can be demanded from them....

