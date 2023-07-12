Judge Says Chip Cos. Can't Teach IP In 5 Days As Trial Wraps

By Dorothy Atkins (July 12, 2023, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge opined to attorneys in Impinj's $18.9 million patent trial against rival chipmaker NXP Wednesday that jurors will likely decide the case based on which experts they believe, because "frankly I don't think you can teach the architecture of a semiconductor chip in five days."...

