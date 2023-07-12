Feds Fight Accused 'Meme Stock' Trader's Sanctions Bid

By Elliot Weld (July 12, 2023, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors asked a Texas federal judge Wednesday to reject a sanctions bid from a man accused of participating in a social media driven pump-and-dump stock scheme, saying documents he claims the government withheld are not in its possession....

