Citibank's Argentina Branch Can't Sue Ex-Exec, 2nd Circ. Says

By Ali Sullivan (July 12, 2023, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday ordered a lower court to toss a suit brought by the Argentina branch of Citibank against a former executive who obtained a $9.5 million judgment over his termination from the bank, finding the Argentine arm is not a legally distinct entity that can sue or be sued....

