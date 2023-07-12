Health Care Holding Co. Barred From Managing ERISA Plans

By Grace Elletson (July 12, 2023, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A health care holding company can no longer oversee employee benefit plans, according to a settlement backed by a Georgia federal judge that closes a U.S. Department of Labor suit claiming the business used health plan assets to cover its CEO's personal bills....

