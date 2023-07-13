Trump Voter Says Fox's 'Lies' About Jan. 6 Led To Threats

By Lauren Berg (July 12, 2023, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Fox News Network LLC's "fantastical story" that a participant in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots was an undercover FBI agent who instigated the mob violence was an effort to mask its own culpability in pouring gasoline on the insurrection, according to a lawsuit removed to Delaware federal court on Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS