Allstate Says Calif. Return Depends On Regulatory Changes

By Eli Flesch (July 13, 2023, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Two Allstate officials told California regulators on Thursday that the insurer's return to the state's homeowners market depends on being able to use catastrophe models and consider reinsurance costs in its policy pricing, among other regulatory changes....

