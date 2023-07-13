Calif. Jury Awards $107M In Union Carbide Mesothelioma Suit

By Hailey Konnath (July 12, 2023, 11:09 PM EDT) -- A California jury has awarded roughly $107 million to the family of a 45-year-old janitor who died of mesothelioma, finding that Union Carbide Corp. acted with malice and that both Elementis Chemicals and E.F. Brady Co. Inc. were negligent, all of which led to his death....

