Nev. Tribe Sues Interior Dept. Over Truckee River Diversions

By Caleb Symons (July 13, 2023, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A western Nevada tribe is suing the U.S. Department of the Interior to keep the government from diverting water out of the Truckee River, saying a 1990 settlement requires such excess resources to be reserved for an important lake on the tribe's reservation....

