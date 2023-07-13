Celsius Founder Indicted As Feds Ramp Up Crypto Offensive

By Phillip Bantz and Cara Salvatore (July 13, 2023, 10:34 AM EDT) -- New York federal prosecutors on Thursday ratcheted up a cryptocurrency fraud crackdown, announcing criminal charges against the founder and former CEO of now-bankrupt Celsius Network LLC for allegedly misleading customers about "core aspects" of the company's business....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS