3M Says Ga. City's Settlement Bars Class Cert. In PFAS Case

By Kelcey Caulder (July 13, 2023, 8:12 PM EDT) -- 3M Co. and other chemical and manufacturing companies told a Georgia federal judge that class certification should be denied in a Rome, Georgia, resident's suit seeking to recoup increased charges he says water customers paid due to pollution, citing recent settlements in a similar suit brought by the city that allowed for the rollback of those increases....

