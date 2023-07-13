Ill. Resident Claims Twitter's Porn Filter Violates BIPA

By Celeste Bott (July 13, 2023, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Twitter's parent company has been sued in a potential class action in Illinois state court for allegedly violating the state's biometric privacy law through its use of software to police pornographic, not safe for work images uploaded to the social media platform....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS