Victim's Mom Says Airbnb Can't Arbitrate Wrongful Death Suit

By Grace Dixon (July 13, 2023, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The mother of a boy fatally shot at an Airbnb party told a Pennsylvania state court the company can't send her wrongful death suit to arbitration, arguing she isn't bound by an arbitration agreement she accepted when she created an account years earlier that was never used....

