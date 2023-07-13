8th Circ. Blocks EPA's Water Systems Cybersecurity Rule

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (July 13, 2023, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Wednesday blocked a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency interpretive rule requiring states to review and report cybersecurity threats to their public water systems, siding with a group of states and water associations that oppose the rule....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS