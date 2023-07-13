Alex Jones Asks For Approval Of Book Deals In Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (July 13, 2023, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt right-wing radio conspiracy theorist Alex Jones asked a Texas judge for permission to assume a book contract in his Chapter 11 case, saying continued royalty payments from the deal would benefit his estate....

