Feds' Objection To Atty Fees Too Late, Construction Co. Says

By Anna Scott Farrell (July 13, 2023, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A construction company that successfully fought a $26,000 tax penalty and wants the IRS to pay its legal fees told a Michigan federal court on Thursday that the government missed the deadline for objecting to a judge's report establishing the fees' legitimacy....

