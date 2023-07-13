Developers Held In Contempt For Failing To Fix Pa. Homes

By Isaac Monterose (July 13, 2023, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state court held two developers in contempt this week for failing to comply with an October 2021 consent order in a town's lawsuit over a June 2018 landslide that impacted a local residential community built by the builders....

