Chinese Solar Co. Investors' Attys Get $4.2M For $21M Deal

By Emilie Ruscoe (July 13, 2023, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Pomerantz LLP and Labaton Sucharow LLP attorneys who co-represented a proposed class of investors in Chinese solar power company JA Solar will receive a $4.2 million fee for their work on litigation accusing the company of scheming to depress trading prices for its shares to avoid paying shareholders a fair price in a take-private transaction....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS