Judge Warms To Idea SEC Understood Coinbase Well

By Cara Salvatore (July 13, 2023, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday was receptive to Coinbase's argument that because the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission scrutinized and approved its business before it went public, the watchdog cannot now say the crypto mega-market was acting as an unregistered exchange....

