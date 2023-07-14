Attys Want $16.8M For Societe Generale Rate Rigging Deal

By Elliot Weld (July 14, 2023, 1:23 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who worked to secure a $105 million deal from Societe Generale for a class of investors that sued over alleged rigging of the Euro Interbank Offered Rate asked a New York federal judge to approve $16.8 million in fees, citing the complicated nature of the long-running case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS