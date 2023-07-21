Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Cases To Watch In The Second Half Of 2023

By Rosie Manins (July 21, 2023, 1:11 PM EDT) -- A possible indictment against former President Donald Trump for election meddling, a $400 million health care kickbacks case entering its seventh year, the potential loss of emotional distress damages tied to employment discrimination, and what could be Georgia's longest and most bizarre trial are among the Peach State's top court battles to watch in the second half of 2023....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!