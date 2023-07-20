Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Interview

CFPB's Chopra Keeps Focus On Junk Fees Even As They Fall

By Jon Hill (July 20, 2023, 12:37 AM EDT) -- More than 18 months into his campaign to wean the banking industry off so-called junk fees, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra says he sees "promising" signs that banks have been listening and reining in their fee practices. But that doesn't mean he's ready to back off....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!