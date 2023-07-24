Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

L'Oreal, Other Cos. Get Review In Georgia Hair Relaxer Case

By Kelcey Caulder (July 24, 2023, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals has agreed to consider whether Georgia's 10-year repose statute bars a Georgia woman's claims that chemicals in hair relaxers made by L'Oreal USA Inc. and other cosmetic companies caused her to develop uterine fibroids....

