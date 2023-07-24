Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Investors Say Pot Farm's Del. Case Is Rehash Of Calif. Claims

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 24, 2023, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor held off Monday on deciding whether to shift fees for a Chancery Court lawsuit copied nearly verbatim from a California case that was ordered into arbitration, saying there were "significant policy implications" to consider and he was taking the arguments "very seriously."...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!