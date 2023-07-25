Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Va. Lawmakers Say State Still Best Choice For New FBI HQ

By Alyssa Aquino (July 25, 2023, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Virginia lawmakers continued to champion their state as the best choice for the Federal Bureau of Investigation's new headquarters, shortly after officials revised the project's site criteria to reduce the importance of proximity to the FBI's Quantico training academy....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!