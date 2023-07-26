Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Walgreens Beats Suit Over Rubbing Alcohol Cooking Blast

By Dorothy Atkins (July 26, 2023, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A California appellate panel affirmed the dismissal of a woman and her son's suit against Walgreens over injuries she sustained after rubbing alcohol exploded as she used it to roast peppers, saying her misuse of the alcohol bottle was so dangerous, extraordinary and so unforeseeable that there's no triable issue of fact....

