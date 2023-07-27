Mining Analyst Can't Dig Himself Out Of $1.2M Hole Of Secrets

By Andrew Karpan (July 27, 2023, 8:59 PM EDT) -- An economic analyst from Mexico on Thursday failed to convince a panel of 11th Circuit judges that he should not have to pay his former employers at a mining consulting firm $1.2 million after a federal jury in Florida agreed with allegations that he stole "hundreds of pages" detailing secret mining practices that he later allegedly used to swipe one of their projects away. ...