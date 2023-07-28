Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Trustee Asks Supreme Court To Pause Purdue Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (July 28, 2023, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The Office of the U.S. Trustee on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hit pause on a circuit decision allowing opioid maker Purdue Pharma's Chapter 11 plan to go forward, saying the high court should first decide if the company's former owners should be allowed to escape opioid liability....

