Underdog Sports Says It's Time To Fold Gambling Advice Suit

By Elaine Briseño (July 31, 2023, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Underdog Sports wants an Illinois federal judge to toss a complaint that accuses the company of giving bad, unlawful advice about the legality of gambling, arguing plaintiff and attorney Mark Lavery has not shown the company provided any form of legal guidance and that he cannot use the Illinois Attorney Act to bring a private cause of action....

