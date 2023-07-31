Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Potential Ga. Juror's Contempt Holding Reversed

By Aaron West (July 31, 2023, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A three-judge Georgia Court of Appeals panel on Monday reversed a state trial court's decision to hold a prospective juror in contempt for discussing a criminal matter with other potential jurors, finding there wasn't enough evidence that he disobeyed court orders when he talked about the case with other potential jurors....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!