'Game Changers' Could Shift Paxton's Securities Fraud Case

By Catherine Marfin (August 3, 2023, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Texas prosecutors told a Harris County judge Thursday that suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton's upcoming impeachment trial and an ongoing federal investigation into his alleged misconduct could be "game changers" for his securities fraud case, during the first court hearing following a mandate that the case proceed in Houston....

