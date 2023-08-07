Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Eastman Wants Ethics Trial Paused Over Possible Indictment

By Jack Karp (August 7, 2023, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Embattled attorney John Eastman wants to put his California ethics trial on hold while he waits to see if he's criminally charged over his involvement in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, charges he says are more likely now that former President Donald Trump has been indicted....

