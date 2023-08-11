Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Atty's Laptop To Be Searched In Young Thug Case

By Rosie Manins (August 11, 2023, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A Georgia criminal defense attorney's laptop can be searched by the state on allegations he knowingly allowed his client in a racketeering case against rapper Young Thug and others to illegally use the laptop during trial, the judge overseeing the case ruled on Friday....

