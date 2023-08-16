Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

O'Reilly Auto Punished Pregnant Workers, Wash. AG Says

By Rachel Riley (August 16, 2023, 10:09 PM EDT) -- O'Reilly Auto Parts has repeatedly refused pregnant employees' requests for maternity leave, less heavy lifting, more frequent breaks and other job modifications, with some managers even hiding stools to prevent the employees from resting during their shifts, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Wednesday in announcing a state lawsuit against the company....

