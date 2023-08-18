Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Giuliani Fights Back On Accuser's Sanctions Bid

By Emily Sawicki (August 18, 2023, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Rudy Giuliani urged a New York state judge not to impose sanctions for alleged lies and harassment in a sexual assault suit brought by a former employee, saying her attempt to use his "other legal issues as grounds to try this case both in the eyes of the media and with the court" should not be condoned....

